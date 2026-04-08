Kelly Khumalo to headline Soulful Sundays in KuGompo City

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Singer Kelly Khumalo is set to headline Soulful Sundays presented by the Eastern Cape Jazz Festival.

The event, which started in 2022, makes a return on April 26 at Ronnie’s Motors in Beacon Bay, KuGompo City.

”I’m always looking forward to love, warmth and the sing-along experience the minute I hit the stage. Rebirth acoustic is dropping next month, which is something I’ve been working on for a while,” Kelly told TshisaLIVE.

Joining her in the lineup are Alungile Lamani, Blackman, Slogan and 40 Kompakt. The event will showcase local fashion designers while offering food and drinks.

SABC Sport’s live feed of the Soweto derby between Chiefs and Pirates will run on the big screen between sets.

“We’re excited to host Soulful Sundays. Kelly, our home-grown acts, fashion and food partners — and that derby on screen — gives people a full cultural afternoon. The sessions sell out because they’re built for right here and right now,” said Eastern Cape Jazz Festival CEO Mlindi Ntloko.