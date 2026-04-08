Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s US tour delays Albert Mazibuko’s funeral

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Ladysmith Black Mambazo performing at the Celebrate Nelson Mandela concert at the Joburg Theatre on July 17 2022. File photo.

The funeral of Albert Mazibuko, a retired member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo who died aged 77 on Monday, has been delayed due to the group’s international tour commitments.

The isicathamiya group embarked on a US tour on February 16 and are scheduled to return to South Africa on Sunday.

A statement shared by the group’s management on Tuesday announced that the memorial service is scheduled to take place on April 15 from 10am at Covenant Fellowship Church International (CFCI) in Durban and the funeral on April 18 in Ntabamhlophe, Estcourt.

“Ladysmith Black Mambazo, together with the family of Albert Mazibuko, wish to express our deepest gratitude to the media houses, supporters and all South Africans who have offered their love, prayers and condolences during this time of profound loss. Your support does not go unnoticed and is deeply felt by all whose lives Albert touched,” read the statement.

“The group is currently on an international tour and is scheduled to return to South Africa on Sunday April 12. Due to these commitments, it has been impossible to hold the funeral services sooner.

“We are grateful for the patience and understanding shown during this period. We kindly request continued prayers for Albert’s family and the Ladysmith Black Mambazo family as we prepare to honour his extraordinary life and legacy.”