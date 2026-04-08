‘Protecting her is her birthright’: Musa Mseleku defends daughter Sne against trolls

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Popular polygamist Musa Mseleku has come to the defence of his daughter Snenhlanhla, better known as Sne, against trolls.

On the family’s reality show, Uthando Nes’thembu, viewers have watched Musa battle as he parents Sne, from attempts to get her employed to conversations about her using protection as she had her first daughter Thando raised by her stepmother MaCele.

Social media users have now weighed in on her third pregnancy out of wedlock, comparing her to her younger sisters, Abongwe (who he shared with his first wife MaCele) and Mpiloenhle (who he shares with his ex-partner Thobile Zungu) who have graduated from university.

Despite this Musa, who has five wives and 11 children, said “the comparison has no meaning” to him.

“I love Sne. I do have a problem with her when she does things that are against her wellbeing. My biggest concern is that when I am no more, she will suffer because my children won’t have any obligations to look after her and her children,” he told TshisaLIVE.

While Musa admits that her daughter can be reckless, from her consumption of alcohol to her pregnancies, he says he’ll stand by her as long as he’s alive.

”Protecting her is her birthright, especially when she is bullied by people who do not know her or her struggles. It would be reckless of me or anyone from my family to finance her lifestyle because that won’t be sustainable, but fortunately for her she is born from our family.”