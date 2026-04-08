WATCH | ’A Scoop of Moozlie’ ready to serve backstage access at Metro FM Music Awards

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TimesLIVE visited Metro FM at the SABC’s Radio Park ahead of a major announcement.

The station is gearing up for the 20th Metro FM Music Awards making a highly anticipated return to Durban at the ICC on April 25 after a long hiatus from KwaZulu-Natal.

This year’s theme is “Music Xellence” as Metro FM celebrates 40 years on air since its first broadcast in 1986.

The dynamic duo of pop culture pioneers, the amagrootman westyle Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi and Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, will be hosting the green carpet, speaking to winners and bringing serious flavour behind the scenes.