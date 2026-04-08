Zakes Bantwini on Sting collaboration, going back to Harvard and brotherhood with Black Coffee

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Zakes Bantwini has dubbed 2026 as a year of music releases for him as he makes another effort to light up the international music scene.

Following the release of his collaborative album with Skye Wanda, Echoes of Botanical Gardens, the Grammy award-winning DJ and producer has joined English musician Sting to reimagine one of the most iconic crossover hits of all time, Desert Rose.

Originally released in 1999, Desert Rose is a collaboration between Sting and legendary Algerian vocalist Cheb Mami, becoming a global cultural moment.

Now, more than two decades later, the record finds new life through the sonic lens of Afro House.

“I grew up listening to Sting. I’ve paid my dues that I can be in this room; be with such people. I have dreams but I didn’t dream this far. I think this one is one of them,” Zakes told TshisaLIVE.

“I’m reinterpreting the song now for the current sound. Bringing it to the dance floor because originally, it’s not a dance song. I got this from my partners at Universal who have been speaking to Sting’s team. It was an amazing thing to hear my name was suggested. When I did it and sent it back I thought they’d come back and ask me to tweak things, but they loved it and asked for the master.”

I don’t think 10 years ago, when they wanted to remix a song, they would have reached out to South Africa. Right now the world can see — Zakes Bantwini

This is just a drop in the ocean for the plans Zakes has to shake things up in the music scene as he plans another release in the next two months.

“When it comes to dance music, I always lean into afro-house, afro-tech or soulful house by default. When I went into studio, I knew the date of release. All it does is enhance my release. This year is the year of releases. In two months I’m also releasing something.

“I don’t think 10 years ago, when they wanted to remix a song, they would have reached out to South Africa. Right now the world can see.”

In May, as he gathers with his former classmates of Harvard Business School for a reunion, he’s also scheduled to give a talk at the school about African music and the scope of impact African arts and sports have.

“I was studying the business of entertainment and media, and sports. I’m going back there now to speak about music and how global it’s become, and the role of South African music and how it’s contributing to what’s happening right now.”

While Zakes says he’d like to collaborate with more international stars, his aim now is to help build more local artists to have success on the global stage.

“Nigerians and South Africans have been so good at pushing and making sure that we are well respected. What I want to do is continue making more music now that I know that the world is listening and fascinated with us.”

Zakes recently shot up trends lists after he was seen with Grammy award-winning artist DJ Black Coffee at the farewell party for their former lecturer, Demi Fernandez of UKZN, in Durban, after a 15-year rift.

While giving his speech, Black Coffee called on Zakes to join him.

“Nathi (Black Coffee) and I met a while back and we had a chat about us not being the same people as we were 10 years ago. Whatever went wrong then doesn’t matter now. This time around, 15 years later, one of our favourite lecturers had retired and was going back to Spain, so all the musicians who were with us during our school years were there. So that night was really about Demi.”

Despite not having rekindled their friendship, Zakes said Black Coffee will always have a special place in his heart.

“Black Coffee will always be my brother. He’s never been anything else than that. There will always be love there. We did a lot of things together. That night was about getting together.”

TimesLIVE