Fuego’s alleged murderers remain behind bars after first court appearance

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Masheleng July Mashishi, 25, and Karabo Kgoroshi Lucas Mothiba, 27, from Mankweng appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court to face charges of attempted murder and the murder of Lekompo producer Adifele Lastborn Maimela, 25, popularly known as Fuego.

A statement shared by National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi on Friday revealed that Fuego was allegedly fatally shot during a confrontation with the accused on Monday while in the company of his friends at the gate of his residence when accompanying them to an e-hailing ride.

The two accused allegedly forced their way into his yard, and a fight ensued before they shot Fuego. One of his friends sustained injuries during the incident.

The two accused were arrested the next day. They will remain in custody until they appear in court again on April 16 for formal bail applications.

TimesLIVE