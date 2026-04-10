WATCH | The final bow: Albert Mazibuko’s last performance with Ladysmith Black Mambazo

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South African singer Albert Mazibuko, who died aged 77 on Monday, has been remembered for his dedication and the contribution he made to the music scene as a long-standing member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s story began in the 1960s when Joseph Shabalala formed the first group. But his vision for its sound and style wasn’t fully realised. In 1969 Shabalala and Mazibuko reformed the group, laying the foundation for the legendary ensemble known internationally today.

The group performed at many isicathamiya competitions but were eventually banned from entering because they won so often.

They travelled the world, bagged five Grammy Awards and collaborated with Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Sarah McLachlan, Josh Groban, Emmylou Harris and Melissa Etheridge, among others.

Before his passing, the veteran parted ways with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, concluding his on-stage musical journey that began 55 years ago.

Albert chose the stage at the Joburg Theatre and the Playhouse in Durban during their legacy tour in 2025 for his final performances.

Reflecting on the final night he previously told the Sunday Times: “It feels great. I feel honoured. We are grateful to our fans at home. It’s because of them that we’ve been around all these years.

“I was a bit emotional seeing our grandsons perform as well with so much energy. It shows we need them.

“It is a difficult decision to make because it’s not easy for me to say all right, I’m retiring now. But I can see that my body is telling me I’m not young. Even as my body is losing its strength, I always look back and I’m grateful I got a chance to be a part of this group and that we achieved so much.”

He hoped the group’s legacy would continue through younger generations. “My hope is that the group will be around for a long time,” he said, adding: “Respect one another.”