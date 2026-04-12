‘I still haven’t paid’: Rea Gopane on Bonang Matheba’s lawsuit against him

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Podcaster turned DJ Rea Gopane has shot up trends lists again after he spoke about getting on the wrong side of media personality Bonang Matheba.

In 2022, Rea landed himself in trouble with Queen B when he claimed that Bonang allegedly introduced her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper AKA, to cocaine.

Bonang served him with a R500,000 lawsuit, and he was instructed by her legal team to retract his statement and issue an apology on his social platforms in a video and a letter.

During his recent sitdown on the Nine80 network podcast, Rea shed light on what transpired.

“I have no regrets. If I were at the same place, same time, same age, I would do it again,” he said.

“It’s just me being prideful. I honestly do get where I was wrong. I was wrong; I shouldn’t have said that about anybody, but I think it was blown out of proportion by her. I think it was never going to get as far as it did if she didn’t put petrol onto the fire.”

Rea said he was clout-chasing and Bonang was merely using him as an example, but he was not affected.

“In public it looks like I went through some sh*t, but privately nothing happened. There were no consequences. I still haven’t paid. The case was thrown out by the judge because I filed for unemployment.”

Previously speaking about the matter on X, Bonang said she would make sure Rea paid every cent owed to her for the defamatory statement.

“I will receive every single cent.”

Good. I WILL receive every single cent. https://t.co/4wRVK1jtoc — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) March 10, 2025