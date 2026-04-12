‘It was not infidelity’: Thato announces separation from Gash1

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Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestants Brandon “Gash1” Mthombeni and Thato Immaculate have separated after three years of marriage.

A statement posted by Thato on Saturday revealed that they parted ways after incidents in “the past few days” that she finds irreconcilable by her standards and values.

“I have made a decision to walk away,” she wrote.

“Our families have met to discuss the matter, and as I have shared with them and in his presence, this is a decision I stand firm on. Out of respect for our families and for the sake of my son, I will not go into further details.

“I would have never wanted to raise my child alone; however, I have always maintained that there are certain non-negotiables I cannot compromise on, no matter how insignificant to the next person.”

While social media users weighed in on the statement, speculating on what led to their separation, Thato set the record straight, saying, “Just to clear things up, it was not infidelity.”

Thato and Gash1 met during their stint on the Big Brother Mzansi competition and started dating days before Thato was evicted from the house while Gash1 continued in the competition, ending as the first runner-up to Mpho Wabadimo.

After reuniting outside the competition, Thato and Gash1 picked up where they left off, sealing the deal. They were dubbed Tash1, which is a combination of their names.