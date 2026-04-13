Delicious Food Festival to continue despite Canal+ giving them the boot

The Delicious International Food and Music Festival is set to continue despite losing their headline sponsor, DStv, after 12 years of partnership.
French media company Canal+ withdrew their sponsorship as part of cost-cutting measures after their takeover of MultiChoice.
The festival organisers said on Monday the event would still go ahead on September 19 and 20.
“As this valued partnership comes to a close, we are excited to step into a new chapter.
“The Delicious Festival remains an independently owned and produced event, built to evolve and built to last. We remain committed to delivering the world-class music, exceptional food, and rich cultural experiences that our audience has come to expect.”
TimesLIVE
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