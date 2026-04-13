Lady Du remembers late father DJ Choc on anniversary of his death

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Sunday marked a year since music legend DJ Choc, real name Mbuyiselo Ngwenya, died and his daughter, amapiano sensation Lady Du, is still distraught over her loss.

Taking to her timeline to honour him on the anniversary of his death, Lady Du penned a heartfelt message to her father.

“Somehow it still feels like it just happened yesterday. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think of you, Dad. The world kept moving, but a part of mine stood still the day you left,” she wrote.

“I still find myself wanting to call you, to hear your voice, to share the little things only you would understand. Grief doesn’t get smaller, we just learn how to carry it. And I carry you with me in everything I do. In my thoughts, in my choices, in the person I’m becoming. I miss you more than words could ever explain.”

DJ Zan-D also shared a tribute to DJ Choc.

“It’s been a deeply challenging and emotional journey, one that has tested me in ways I never expected. Still, I’ve remained committed to preserving your legacy and walking a path that would make you proud. You are remembered, you are honoured, and you are forever celebrated. Continue to rest peacefully, Bhuti,” he wrote.

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