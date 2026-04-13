Singer Tracy out of ICU after car crash

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Singer Tracy has shared a health update with her followers after she was involved in a car crash on April 4.

Tracy was travelling with Thatohatsi, their driver Thabiso, DJ Seun401 and their road manager Senzo when the accident happened.

Taking to TikTok on Monday, Tracy shared a video of her in a hospital bed showing some of the injuries she sustained on her arm and face.

“Just got out of the ICU after seven days of being in there, and the first thing I see is that my favourite song is out. The album is to be released too. I’m forever grateful for the life you chose to spare me, Lord.”

TimesLIVE