WATCH | A glimpse into Lamiez and Khuli Chana’s wedding day

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Rapper Khulani ”Khuli Chana” Morule and DJ Lamiez Holworthy celebrated their union with a three-day luxurious wedding in Makhikeng.

The momentous occasion, attended by close friends and family, was a celebration of culture, with Lamiez’s dress representing her Tsonga heritage and her joining the Morule family.

The Tswana culture was also represented, with a band playing Di Phala (trumpets and horns), to traditional singer Mmausi Lekoma giving a stunning performance. Media personality Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi kept the guests entertained as the MC.

The speeches, which went viral on social media, moved fans.

Lamiez recalled their love journey which began in 2019, speaking of how Khuli Chana paid lobola for her within months of them dating.

“You, me and our children first. I have no doubt, even in my sleep, that you love me. I remember when you said to your family, ‘I want to marry this woman’, they asked what she gave you because it’s only been months. All these years later, because my husband paid lobola for me in 2019 after a few months of dating, seven years later we’re still married. He still treats me like a queen. We have a family of our own. And that for me is how I know that God loves me,” she said.

Lamiez’s mother and manager, Imelda, spoke of how the celebrations were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic but that she was happy to witness their love journey despite challenges.

“There were certain hiccups over the years. This was supposed to happen four years ago and we are finally here to join two families together. I’m happy today because we are one. The way Khulani loves my daughter.”

See some of the pictures below: