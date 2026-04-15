Brenden Praise and Mpoomy Ledwaba are expecting baby number three

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Singer Brenden Praise and his wife, influencer Mpoomy Ledwaba, are expanding their family.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that they are expecting their third child together.

The announcement showcased the couple, their two children, Nuri and Zani, and Mpoomy’s growing baby bump. The pictures also featured the sonogram.

“God has blessed us,” read the caption of the post.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed their first child, Nuri, in December 2018 and their son Zani in June 2022.

Although they’ve shared pictures of them while they were younger, they have since decided to refrain from posting their faces on their timeline.