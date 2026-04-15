‘I’m representing South Africa’: Takie Ndou on overcoming tribalism in music

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While success these days is measured in viral moments, Takie Ndou measures his in decades, having been in the music industry for 23 years.

As he gears up to join the Spirit of Praise All Stars in Mpumalanga on May 16, he reflected on his journey and how language barriers nearly stifled his career.

“It was not an easy journey, especially as a Venda-speaking artist who also sings in Venda. When we started in 2004-8, I believe that South Africa was not ready to listen to Venda songs, so there was a lot of tribalism, which I believe is still there. I thank God I was able to break that boundary by the grace of God, but tribalism was the biggest challenge.

“It was not because the music is not good; it was because they don’t understand the language, so for me that was my limitation. I prayed to God to break that boundary, and we managed to.”

Now if you speak of Takie Ndou, you speak of how he’s performed not only Venda songs but Swati, Sotho and Zulu songs too. He has raked in many awards and performed in the USA, Germany, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

“I am now recognised beyond tribes; I’m an international artist. I don’t want to be remembered as just an artist; I want to be remembered as a South African international artist. It doesn’t matter which tribe I’m from; I’m just representing South Africa,” he said.

Beyond the limelight, Takie Ndou is also an academic. He has a national diploma in IT and certificates related to music ministry and sound engineering. He is currently pursuing a law degree.

“I love studying, so I’m excited. Right now I feel like my character is in law. That’s why I want to study law.”

His legion of followers have a lot to look forward to this year as he’s done various collaborative projects: “It’s a good-looking year for me. A lot of bookings and a lot of features are going to be coming out.”