Nia Pearl is levelling up after four Metro FM award nominations

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Singer Nia Pearl says she is most excited about the Song of the Year nomination.

Nia Pearl is marking a significant milestone in her career with four major Metro FM award nominations for her feature on the hit track Shela, a collaboration with Sam Deep and Boohle.

The singer and songwriter is nominated in the Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Amapiano categories.

“Every nomination is a blessing, but the Song of the Year nomination excites me the most. That category represents how deeply a track resonates with people, and knowing my music has touched so many lives is the ultimate reward,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Nia’s musical journey began when she was very young, singing at family gatherings and writing verses in her notebook.

“Back then I dreamt of stages and recognition, but I could not have imagined the reality of being nominated for a Metro FM Award. It feels surreal, yet it is the universe affirming I am on the right path.

“My inspiration comes from everyday life, love, resilience and the rhythm of our communities. Writing is like storytelling for me; I weave emotions into melodies. On stage, I curate performances to be immersive, blending sound, visuals and movement so the audience feels like they are part of the journey, not only watching it.”

The Enchanted Mantra hitmaker has cemented her name in the music scene and has worked with various artists, including DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo, Major League DJz, and Nkosazana Daughter.

She is eyeing Grammy-award-winning stars Tems and Tyla for future collaborations.

“I would love to collaborate with Tems, whose soulful sound has inspired me deeply. Tyla is another artist I admire. Her global hit Water shows how South African talent can resonate worldwide. Working with Yvonne Chaka Chaka would be a dream as her timeless classics carry the spirit of our heritage. I am also drawn to Beatenberg, whose fusion of indie and African brings such a refreshing energy. Each of these artists has a unique voice and style, and together we could create something timeless that blends amapiano with their distinct sounds.”

Nia said she is gearing up to release new music.

“My goal has always been to create music that feels personal yet universal, so that whether someone is in Soweto, Durban or Cape Town, they can find a piece of themselves in it.

“Fans can expect more music that pushes boundaries, new singles, collaborations and performances that celebrate music while exploring fresh sounds. I am also working on a project that blends live instrumentation with all genres so expect something innovative and heartfelt. This year is about growth, and I want my fans to grow with me.”