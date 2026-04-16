William Lehong returns to music with digital artist Olga

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Nearly two decades in showbusiness, popularly known as a broadcaster, William Lehong has made a comeback in the music scene, launching new music with a digital artist he created, titled Olga.

As his first stint in the industry in the early 2000s, William explored writing and producing music for various artists, including RJ Benjamin and Monique Hellenberg. Now he’s found a creative way to create music.

Inspired by the new wave of artists redefining how music can be created and experienced in an AI generation, William created Olga, taking his grandmother’s name, and promoted AI to reimagine her likening.

The goal with Olga is to be ahead of the curve. AI-created music is coming to Africa whether we like it or not. — William Lehong, broadcaster-turned-musician

“I took a picture of my grandmother, and through AI it gave me what she would have looked like in her late 20s; that’s why she even looks human,” William told TshisaLIVE.

Despite this, William is adamant that Olga is more than just an AI artist.

Rather than replacing human emotion, his approach amplifies it — using innovative tools to explore feeling, identity, and connection in ways that resonate with a digitally evolving audience.

“This has been an experiment that has been built over time. The music thing was on the back burner; I really did not have time for it. I didn’t have the time to push the music the way that I wanted. I’m trying to reframe AI artists’ narrative.

“I want you to feel the music. The theme and the messaging carry human emotion. We are introducing a different way of music expression without taking away the human experience. The feeling is still very human, although the music and the voice are digital.”

The introduction of artificial intelligence has had many businesses and brands integrating it into their operations, and while some have raised concerns about work ethics and loss of jobs, William is convinced you can use it to elevate your career.

“With these AI tools the red tape has been removed, and anybody can express themselves. There are also conversations about whether you need to be talented to use these tools. We are not using prompts. The music that Olga is singing are songs that have been released previously. Songs that were done by musicians.

“The goal with Olga is to be ahead of the curve. AI-created music is coming to Africa whether we like it or not.”

On Friday, Olga is set to release her seven-track debut EP, Ngaphakathi. She sings soulful music in Zulu.

“These are songs that I have written, some not released but a lot of them were released but just didn’t go anywhere. Now they get to go somewhere because of an opportunity that Olga represents.”

William said he plans to host events that embrace the digital era for Olga, events like silent discos.

On social media, his followers have been weighing in on the AI images created.

“Now that she exists as a person. People think that I am married and all of that; I let those conversations happen on their own because it’s also engagement.

“With this world we are creating. Because she’s collaborating with a human, it’s much easier for people to warm up to her because she’s collaborating with someone they already recognise.”

TimesLIVE