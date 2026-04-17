DJ Tira leads the charge as Desi Raves aims for world-record Bhangra dance

Afrotainment boss DJ Tira is set to headline a groundbreaking cultural event as Desi Raves prepares for an ambitious Guinness World Record attempt in Tshwane.
Taking place on Saturday at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, the event — powered by Fire Water Earth Productions — aims to bring together 5,000 participants for the largest Bhangra dance ever recorded. But beyond the numbers, the moment signals something far greater: a celebration of unity, diversity and cultural fusion on a massive scale.
Known for his ability to move crowds and bridge musical worlds, Tira’s involvement adds a powerful local flavour to an already dynamic concept. His signature sound, rooted in Durban gqom and Afrobeats, will blend seamlessly with the vibrant rhythms of Punjabi Bhangra, creating a uniquely South African experience.
Desi Raves has quickly evolved into more than just a music event; it’s become a cultural movement. By fusing Indian heritage with South African sounds, the platform continues to break barriers, attracting a diverse audience across race, age and background. The upcoming record attempt is expected to amplify this impact.
Attendees can expect a high-energy, visually striking spectacle as thousands of dancers move in perfect unison in a fully coordinated Bhangra routine, all under the official guidelines of Guinness World Records. The attempt offers participants a rare opportunity to be part of history, while showcasing the power of collaboration and shared identity.
With DJ Tira at the forefront and a bold vision driving the event, Desi Raves 2026 is not just chasing a world record it’s redefining what cultural celebration looks like in modern South Africa.
TimesLIVE
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