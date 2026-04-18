Ciza’s Ibiza dream becomes reality with new music and global moves

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South African rising star Ciza is set to take his signature Afrohouse sound to one of the world’s most iconic party destinations, Ibiza, on August 10 — and for the young DJ, the moment is nothing short of surreal.

Speaking before the highly anticipated performance, Ciza described the opportunity as a “full-circle moment”, noting that Ibiza has long been a dream stage for DJs around the globe. Now, he steps onto that platform not just as an artist but also as a proud ambassador of South African sound. “I’m proud to represent South Africa and Afrohouse on a global stage,” he said.

Fans attending his set can expect more than just music — they can expect an experience. Known for weaving emotion into his performances, Ciza promises a journey defined by “energy, connection, and emotion”, bringing together audiences from different backgrounds through the universal language of music. His approach remains rooted in authenticity, blending the rhythm and soul of his South African heritage with a sound that resonates internationally.

Adding to the excitement, Ciza is set to drop a new single, Ivule, on April 24, giving fans a fresh taste of his evolving sound before his Ibiza performance. He also revealed that he is putting the final touches on an upcoming collaboration with fellow South African hitmaker Oscar Mbo, hinting at more music on the horizon.

Performing in Spain marks a significant milestone in his career. It signals a shift from local recognition to global reach, reinforcing the growing international appetite for Afrohouse. For Ciza, it’s also a moment of motivation. “It shows that the sound we’re building is not just local — it’s global,” he said.

True to form, he’s keeping things fresh for Ibiza, teasing unreleased tracks and special edits that will give fans something exclusive. While he adapts to different crowds, his core mission remains unchanged: to create a shared feeling on the dancefloor.

One track that’s guaranteed to make the set list is Yivule, a song he describes as deeply emotional and unifying — perfect for the Ibiza atmosphere. As for collaborations, Ciza has his sights set on connecting with global DJs who are pushing melodic and Afro-influenced sounds, further bridging cultures through music.

Reflecting on his journey, he noted how his sound has evolved into something more intentional — music that not only makes people dance but also feel. And for those experiencing his music for the first time in Ibiza, his message is simple: “Come as you are, and just feel. We’re all part of the same moment when the music plays.”