R&B star Maxwell booked to return to SA for two shows

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Acclaimed R&B singer Maxwell is poised to make his return to SA during Women’s Month.

The American star, who has won multiple Grammy awards, a Soul Train Music award and the NAACP Image award, will perform at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on August 8, and at the Grand Arena in Cape Town on August 11.

Concert organisers Vertex Events said they were looking forward to delivering a successful and memorable live production for their audience.

“Maxwell is an immaculate artist and performer with an amazing music catalogue. He has been honoured as one of the best vocalists in R&B, and we expect nothing less than a great performance,” Vertex Events’ executive director, Thato Segaole, said.

Previously, Maxwell has performed in SA at the Mangaung African Cultural Festival, and the Delicuous Food and Music Festival, in 2023.

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