Eva Modika joins forces with Mawhoo and other stars for her debut single

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Nearly two years after venturing into DJing, reality TV star Eva Modika is gearing up to release her debut single, Sebenza, on Friday.

Sebenza, meaning “work” in isiZulu, is an empowering anthem — particularly for women. It calls on women to take control of their lives, pursue financial independence and stand firm in their purpose.

While Eva began as a club hostess, she quit after six years and started a makeup brand before launching her DJ career. Now having carved a path for herself, she wants to use the song to encourage other women to also put in the work.

“I was tired of seeing women wait for permission to win. I’ve been in rooms where we’re told to dim our lights or depend on someone else’s timeline. This track is me saying, ‘No more’. If you want the bag, the respect, and the future, you have to move for it. I spent two years building this record because I wanted my first statement to mean something. Not just vibe,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“Sebenza is a reminder that self-belief without action is just a wish. Stop waiting to be rescued. Your rent, your dreams, your legacy — those are on you. I want every woman who hears it to feel that switch flip: from hoping to doing. Secure your future, move with purpose, and don’t apologise for wanting more.”

Eva joined forces with renowned stars Mawhoo, Peekay Nzee, David Moh and Roots Afriq on the Afrohouse track, which fuses three-step as well.

“Mawhoo is a powerhouse; her voice carries so much conviction. Peekay Nzee, David Moh, and Roots Afriq understood the assignment from day one: make it hit spiritually and on the dancefloor.”

With the influx of women who have become DJs over the past few years, Eva aims to stand out.

“Music’s been my private therapy long before people knew me on TV. It’s where I process, where I plot, where I pray. DJing taught me how to read energy and move a crowd, but creating my own music is different. It’s a legacy. It’s me putting my voice on wax and saying, ‘I was here, and this is what I stood for’.

“DJing taught me discipline. You learn quickly that a crowd doesn’t lie. If the groove isn’t there, they’ll tell you with their feet. So when we produced Sebenza, I was thinking like a DJ: Where’s the drop? Where do people scream? Where do they feel seen? It made the record sharper. I don’t make music to sit on a hard drive. I make it to move bodies and shift mindsets.”