iFani on how feud with late AKA and his mental health made him take a break from music

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Rapper iFani has made a return to the music scene.

This follows his recent signing with Asanda Empires and the release of the remake of his hit song Shake featuring Sosoboy Fosho, Gaffi, Khitha Pinca, and Musa.

Shake has been trending on TikTok this year, 13 years after its original release.

“I’ve been working my way back into the industry since 2023. It’s been ups and downs, but luckily for me I have learnt patience and resilience in the long time I spent at home,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“Coming back into the music space has been a deeply humbling experience. I’m grateful for the love and support from fans who have stayed with me and those who are only discovering my journey now. This new chapter with Asanda Empires is about growth, purpose and pushing my artistry further than ever before. There’s a lot of new music and creative work on the way, and I’m excited to share it with the world.”

Before Covid-19, iFani and the late rapper AKA were notorious for taking jabs at each other through X posts and diss tracks. When he decided to hang up his gloves in the feud, he decided to hang up the mic too.

“In 2015 there was the beef with the late AKA coupled with my exhaustion mentally and physically. All that added to me wanting to take a break and reassess myself.”

While on his musical hiatus, iFani said he shifted focus to his family.

“All my views and beliefs changed. I found value in people and in little things that bring happiness, such as raising children, taking long walks, going to the beach, and cultural things. I didn’t follow music at the time. I was happy with family and understanding my place/purpose in life.”

He’s looking to put out more music and hopes to collaborate with Scotts Maphuma, Nasty C, Kabza De Small, A-Reece and Zee Nxumalo.

“The new sound has grown because I have grown as a person and as an artist. Fans should expect to laugh and cry. As always, it’s only truth and honesty in my music.

“My sound has always been rooted in who I am, the language I speak, the stories I’ve lived and the people I represent. As I step into a new chapter, that doesn’t change. I’m still committed to making music that’s honest, that balances joy with meaning, and that speaks to everyday life in a real way. Growth for me isn’t about losing my identity; it’s about refining it and sharing it with even more people.”