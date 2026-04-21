Lady X returns as an iSangoma, iNyanga and iGedla

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About a year after taking time off from the spotlight to serve her community as a sangoma, Lady X, whose real name is Xolisa Mvula, is making an unexpected return.

During her time off, Lady X has been overcoming depression, caring for her mother during a battle with stage 4 cancer, and embracing an ancestral calling that led her through African spiritual lineages, including isiXhosa, uMnguni, uMdau, and noMtsonga.

“Lady X was a significant chapter of my life. She was the voice, the dreamer and the artist who connected with many through music. However, my journey has since evolved into something far more profound and spiritually rooted,” she told TshisaLIVE.

With her newfound identity, which embraces her spirituality and heritage, Lady X has spiritual names, including Mhlekazi uNondaba, Gogo uNguleni, Gogo Ndubazi, Gogo Mwamagenge, Gogo Mokaxi and Gogo Phaphala.

She has completed her sacred initiation (intwaso) and is now an iSangoma, an iNyanga, and an iGedla.

Lady X said an iSangoma is a healer who underwent the process of ukuthwasa and has the capabilities of training and initiating amaThwasane, a healer who uses uMuthi or western medication, and an iGedla is an individual who learnt how to heal using uMuthi or dreamt of UMuthi through dreams presented by their ancestors or learnt by being trained by an iNyanga.

“Becoming an iSangoma, iNyanga and iGedla has transformed my understanding of life, purpose and service. Where Lady X once expressed herself through music alone, Mhlekazi uNondaba walks a path of healing, serving as a bridge between the physical and spiritual realms. My indumba is a space of compassion and understanding, where every individual is welcomed without judgement.

“This transformation does not erase Lady X; rather, it embraces and elevates her. The artist still lives in me, but she is now guided by ancestral wisdom and a deeper sense of purpose. My music going forward will reflect this spiritual awakening, carrying messages of healing, unity and cultural pride.

Xolisa "Lady X" Mvula. (Supplied)

“Looking back at who I was as an artist and who I am today, the difference is profound. Before my journey, my artistry came from a place of emotion and experience, but I didn’t fully understand myself or my purpose. I was expressing, but I wasn’t yet aligned.”

In 2023, Lady X packed up her Johannesburg flat, put it up for rent, called her mother in Gqeberha and put everything she owned in storage.

She then began her initiation into intambo emhlophe.

Later, when her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Lady X admitted herself into a mental health facility.

“A ghobela I had met while I had voluntarily admitted myself into a mental health facility referred me to Mkhulu Nyokamanzi in Germiston for a consultation. When I arrived, I was told I have to attend to intsimbi yam ebomvu because ndiphethwe, nguMnguni, uMdau noMdau Womtsonga above ukuphathwa ngamakhehla wakwaXhosa. I then went onto proceeding with the process of ukuFemba after which I went into impande yaka Baba UmahambaYedwa and have completed my journey.”

Most people never see the inside of intwaso. Without breaking sacred protocol Lady X spoke of her experience.

“It was my ability to channel, to draw from the strength, skills, customs and rituals that defined my lineage and ancestry. It was the fact that my Ghobela’s patients started requesting me to be the thwasa who handles their rituals, battles and readings because they trusted and believed in my capabilities. I produced results for them, and when I was handling their issues, I made them feel safe, heard, and understood, and mostly I delivered results for them that made them keep coming back, demanding that only I handle their cases."

Over the past few years, there has been a decline in celebrities becoming sangomas as they retire to pursue Christianity.

Lady X said she is confident she chose the right path to honour her ancestors.

“It is not my place to cast judgement on anyone’s journey or choices, but what I do know and live by is that without abantu abadala I am lost, without purpose and responsibility to not only myself but also to the gifts that frame my new identity, communal and social responsibility.”

Lady X said she plans to release new music.