WATCH | Cynthia Shange: a cultural icon remembered

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South Africa mourns the death of veteran actress Cynthia Philisiwe Shange, who died at the age of 76 on April 20.

Best known for her role in Muvhango and celebrated for her work in Udeliwe and Shaka Zulu, Shange leaves behind a remarkable legacy in film and TV.

Her daughter, Nonhle Thema shared the heartbreaking news in a heartfelt tribute.

This video honours the life, career and impact of one of South Africa’s most respected cultural icons.