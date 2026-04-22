Halala! Sithelo Shozi is engaged

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Sithelo Shozi is off the market.

After speculation spread on social media, the DJ and influencer took to her Instagram timeline to confirm that she is engaged to Zimbabwean businessman Kudzaishe Jamescai Magura.

She shared images from her dreamy proposal in Italy, flaunting a big diamond ring with the caption “…and suddenly I’m left handed."

Sithelo is a mother to three children — her first son from her previous relationship with Makhosini Maseko, aka Lord Phil, and her two daughters with Shauwn Mkhize’s son, Andile Mpisane, who is now married to Tamia Mpisane.

Kudzaishe is Sithelo’s most recent public relationship, which has raised eyebrows as he’s been on the wrong side of the law before.

In 2020, he was among three men who appeared before the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on charges of tax fraud amounting to R8.2m. It is alleged that he and two accused submitted false and fraudulent tax return claims to the South African Revenue Service on behalf of their companies. They are out on bail.