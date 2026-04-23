All you need to know about the Mayine Gospel Experience - Silent Worship Edition

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The countdown has begun to the Mayine Gospel Experience – Silent Worship Edition.

Renowned for its annual Mayine Crossover Gospel Experience, hosted at the Durban ICC every New Year’s Eve, the event has become a significant moment on the gospel calendar, bringing together thousands for a night of worship, prayer and celebration as they transition into the new year.

Now the Mayine team introduces different segments under the Mayine Gospel Experience umbrella. Leading this new chapter is the Silent Worship Edition, an intimate worship through wireless headphones.

“The Mayine Gospel Experience is a natural progression to what we have built over the years,” the event organisers said in a statement.

“While the Crossover remains a flagship moment, we are now creating spaces throughout the year that allow people to engage with worship in more intentional and diverse ways. The Silent Worship Edition is a unique and deeply personal encounter.”

Here’s all you need to know:

Who is headlining the show?

Ntokozo Mbambo, Ncebakazi Msomi, Mpumi Mtsweni, Oncemore Six, Khaya Mthethwa and Lusanda Beja will lead a transformative worship experience.

When and where?

May 22 at the Durban Christian Centre (DCC – Jesus Dome).

How much will it cost?

R250

What time?

From 6pm