Exclusive White Anniversary to light up Freedom Day weekend

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South Africans are gearing up for the 'Exclusive White Anniversary' on Sunday.

South Africans are gearing up for a jam-packed Freedom Day weekend, and one event making serious noise is the much-anticipated Exclusive White Anniversary.

Taking place on Sunday at Emperors Palace, the star-studded lifestyle experience lands ahead of Freedom Day celebrations on Monday, giving partygoers a chance to usher in the public holiday in style.

The lineup reads like a who’s who of SA entertainment, with heavyweights including Sjava, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter, Emtee, Blaq Diamond and Somizi, alongside a mix of rising stars and crowd favourites. The event promises an upscale experience, blending music, fashion and lifestyle under one roof.

Event organiser Grego Villa said this year’s edition is about celebrating culture and unity during an important national moment.

“Hosting Exclusive White on Freedom Day weekend is intentional for us. It’s a time when South Africans come together to celebrate how far we’ve come and we want this event to reflect that unity, joy and freedom of expression through music and lifestyle.”

He said the anniversary edition is set to be one of the biggest yet.

“This is not only another event; it’s a celebration of growth, consistency and the culture we’ve built over the years. People can expect an unforgettable experience.”