WATCH | ‘My ears matured, my sound has developed’ — DJ Kaymoworld drops new album

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When conversations turn to the Vaal’s finest, the name DJ Kaymoworld is steadily cementing its place among the greats. From the foundations laid in Small Town Rabbit to the expansive vision of his latest release, Kamohelo Mofokeng returns with Flood The 6ix, a 14-track Mzansi masterpiece hip-hop rhythm album that signals growth and reinvention.

Behind the scenes, the journey was anything but easy. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Kaymoworld reflected on the dedication it took to bring the album to life from endless studio sessions to the pressure of refining a sound that truly represents where he is today.

“I’ve went through a lot of life changes. My ears matured. My sound has developed as well,” he said. “I’ve learned to adapt. I’ve learned to evolve. I believe Flood The 6ix reflects my growth. It reflects my flexibility and me being an all-rounder, and not me being boxed into one space or one genre.”

That sense of evolution is evident throughout the project. From the deeply spiritual opening track Let It Rain (Intro), which features the voice of the late Riky Rick, a mentor figure who took Kaymoworld under his wing, to Italian Prayer, the album carries emotional weight and cultural texture. Voices such as Vaal’s Masedi, alongside HEMUSTBEFRMWSH and HEMUSTBESWAE, further root the project in the identity of the region.

DJ Kaymoworld with his mentor, the late Riky Rick. (Supplied )

Where his earlier work hinted at potential, Flood The 6ix fully embraces, it blending hip-hop with contemporary South African influences while staying true to the distinct sonic identity of the Vaal, the place that shaped him.