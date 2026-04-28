Five minutes with Phindi P on using music as ministry

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Actress and media personality Phindi P, real name Phindile Phewa, is determined to use music as her ministry with her latest body of work, Grace Note — Part 1.

While juggling her radio career as the host of Ulibo Lokugala (3am to 5am, weekdays) and Ebukhoneni (9am to 12pm on Sundays), she aims to continuing use her voice to uplift and inspire others.

She has shared stages with renowned gospel figures, including VaShawn Mitchell and Benjamin Dube, through Spirit of Praise Volume 8, solidifying her place in live gospel performance.

Since the release of Grace Note — Part 1, the project has been praised for its deeply spiritual atmosphere and its blend of contemporary gospel, live worship instrumentation and African-inspired soundscapes.

“Grace Note — Part 1 is a deeply personal and spiritual offering for me. Every song carries a message of God’s faithfulness, and I am humbled by how people have connected with it so far. This project truly came from a place of prayer, surrender and gratitude,” Phindi P told TshisaLIVE.

“The response has been amazing. The support shown towards the music, especially uJehovah usekwenzile, it’s doing so well on the streams. Everywhere I go, the ministry of the album has revealed how God was involved in its creation. As we prepare to release the music video, my prayer is that it will not only be visually powerful, but also draw people into a deeper place of worship and encounter.”

Phindi P spoke to TshisaLIVE about her budding music career.

How has your journey shaped you as a worship leader?

I started being involved in the church at a young age through reading the word of God and trappings at church. It has shaped who I am today. I sing with understanding.

What has been the biggest challenge in your music journey?

Promoting our music has been a struggle because everything needs financial backing and support. Serving is my strength, and no obstacle is big enough.

How do you handle pressure balancing music, ministry and media work?

As much as I work in radio, in a gospel slot, I use my time wisely, even with MC work and other outside work. I wouldn’t say it’s hard because God has graced me with capacity.

What has broadcasting on Ukhozi FM taught you about connecting with people?

It has taught me so much, introducing me to a crowd of people who not only like music but also like to engage with me as a presenter. Also learning how to communicate well with people. Hearing different testimonies from people encourages me to constantly be in the right standing.

How has your radio experience shaped your communication as an artist?

My radio listeners have been very supportive in my journey. I also met a lot of people who love music, but also who want to have a conversation with me as a presenter. I always remain humble.