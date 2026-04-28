Judgment day nears for Shebeshxt’s bail application

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Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Chauke, at the Polokwane magistrate's court.

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt briefly appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday for his ongoing bail application.

The artist, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Chauke, is charged with attempted murder after an alleged shooting incident in October last year involving a motorist. He remains behind bars.

He is set to know his fate on Thursday (April 30) after his matter was postponed to allow the court time to analyse the facts and make an appropriate judgment.

His lawyer Michael Khumalo argued that the following facts warranted his release:

He needs urgent medical treatment

Shebeshxt is in urgent need of medical treatment to attend to pain caused by dislodged screw in his ankle. Treatment was not provided by the state, despite repeated attempts to receive it.

According to Shebeshxt, he lodged a request with correctional services officers that he needed medical attention and waited five months without assistance. However, a witness from the Polokwane correctional facility, operational nurse manager Fikike Nkosi, testified there were no records to prove he had made such a request.

Shebeshxt’s lawyer said because the artist made himself available for a confirmatory scan but it did not take place, the state should not dispute the evidence presented.

The birth of his third child

The birth of Shebeshxt’s third child, who needs him to get back to work or risk imminent eviction.

He needs to continue psychological treatment

Shebeshxt needing to continue with therapy or psychological treatment.

Evidence submitted by his psychologist revealed he missed an appointment on February 13 due to the refusal of earlier bail application, and Shebeshxt is expected to receive ongoing therapy until October.

Meanwhile, on social media his legion of fans are calling for his release using the hashtag #FreeShebeshxt.