Ladysmith Black Mambazo dedicate #MMA26 sweep to Albert Mazibuko

It was a bittersweet night of triumph for Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Metro FM Music Awards.
The Grammy award-winning isicathamiya group, who recently laid co-founder Albert Mazibuko to rest, secured three major accolades: best collaboration, best Afropop, and the coveted global icon award.
Their hearts were heavy as they dedicated their success to the late founder of the group, Dr Joseph Shabalala, and Albert Mazibuko, who paved the way.
“We are very happy. The collaboration of the song You Make Me Happy, which we collaborated on with Dr Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza. We are very happy about the support we got,” Sibongiseni Shabalala said.
“Thank you to our families, and thank you to God for giving us the talent. We told our fathers, who started Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Jospeh Shabalala and Albert Mazibuko, that the dream they had to have Black Mambazo sing traditional music continues.”
There were mixed reactions to this year’s awards, with some questioning how some artists, like singers Zee Nxumalo and Naledi Aphiwe, walked away empty-handed despite various nominations.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Jazz Album
- Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini – Ingoma Busuku
Best Gospel Album
- Musa Yende – Sustained by Grace
Best Produced Album
- Jazzworld & Thukuthela – Most Wanted
Best Collaboration Song
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy
Best Viral Challenge
- Goon Flavour, Master KG & EeMoh – Ngishutheni
Best Female Artist
- Shandesh
Best Styled Artist
- Musa Keys
Best R&B Song
- Una Rams – Priceless Possession
Best Maskandi
- Khuzani – Umanikinikana
Best Male Artist
- Ciza
Best Kwaito / Gqom
- DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters & General C’Mamane – Awungazi
Best African Pop
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy
Best New Artist
- Kharishma
Artist of the Year
- Ciza
Best Duo or Group
- Thukuthela & Jazzworld
Global Icon
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Lifetime Achievement
- Ihashi Elimhlophe
Long Service Award
- Wilson B Nkosi
Song of the Year
- Umafikizolo – Uyoncengwa Unyoko
Best Amapiano
- Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano – Shela
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