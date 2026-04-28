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Ladysmith Black Mambazo dedicate #MMA26 sweep to Albert Mazibuko

‘You Make Me Happy’ collaboration helps secure trio of trophies for iconic ensemble

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Ladysmith Black Mambazo scoop the best collaboration, best African pop, and global icon awards at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 at the Durban ICC. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

It was a bittersweet night of triumph for Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Metro FM Music Awards.

The Grammy award-winning isicathamiya group, who recently laid co-founder Albert Mazibuko to rest, secured three major accolades: best collaboration, best Afropop, and the coveted global icon award.

Their hearts were heavy as they dedicated their success to the late founder of the group, Dr Joseph Shabalala, and Albert Mazibuko, who paved the way.

“We are very happy. The collaboration of the song You Make Me Happy, which we collaborated on with Dr Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza. We are very happy about the support we got,” Sibongiseni Shabalala said.

“Thank you to our families, and thank you to God for giving us the talent. We told our fathers, who started Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Jospeh Shabalala and Albert Mazibuko, that the dream they had to have Black Mambazo sing traditional music continues.”

There were mixed reactions to this year’s awards, with some questioning how some artists, like singers Zee Nxumalo and Naledi Aphiwe, walked away empty-handed despite various nominations.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Jazz Album

  • Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini – Ingoma Busuku

Best Gospel Album

  • Musa Yende – Sustained by Grace

Best Produced Album

  • Jazzworld & Thukuthela – Most Wanted

Best Collaboration Song

  • Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy

Best Viral Challenge

  • Goon Flavour, Master KG & EeMoh – Ngishutheni

Best Female Artist

  • Shandesh

Best Styled Artist

  • Musa Keys

Best R&B Song

  • Una Rams – Priceless Possession

Best Maskandi

  • Khuzani – Umanikinikana

Best Male Artist

  • Ciza

Best Kwaito / Gqom

  • DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters & General C’Mamane – Awungazi

Best African Pop

  • Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy

Best New Artist

  • Kharishma

Artist of the Year

  • Ciza

Best Duo or Group

  • Thukuthela & Jazzworld

Global Icon

  • Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Lifetime Achievement

  • Ihashi Elimhlophe

Long Service Award

  • Wilson B Nkosi

Song of the Year

  • Umafikizolo – Uyoncengwa Unyoko

Best Amapiano

  • Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano – Shela

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