Ladysmith Black Mambazo dedicate #MMA26 sweep to Albert Mazibuko

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Ladysmith Black Mambazo scoop the best collaboration, best African pop, and global icon awards at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 at the Durban ICC. Photo: Veli Nhlapo

It was a bittersweet night of triumph for Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Metro FM Music Awards.

The Grammy award-winning isicathamiya group, who recently laid co-founder Albert Mazibuko to rest, secured three major accolades: best collaboration, best Afropop, and the coveted global icon award.

Their hearts were heavy as they dedicated their success to the late founder of the group, Dr Joseph Shabalala, and Albert Mazibuko, who paved the way.

“We are very happy. The collaboration of the song You Make Me Happy, which we collaborated on with Dr Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza. We are very happy about the support we got,” Sibongiseni Shabalala said.

“Thank you to our families, and thank you to God for giving us the talent. We told our fathers, who started Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Jospeh Shabalala and Albert Mazibuko, that the dream they had to have Black Mambazo sing traditional music continues.”

There were mixed reactions to this year’s awards, with some questioning how some artists, like singers Zee Nxumalo and Naledi Aphiwe, walked away empty-handed despite various nominations.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Jazz Album

Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini – Ingoma Busuku

Best Gospel Album

Musa Yende – Sustained by Grace

Best Produced Album

Jazzworld & Thukuthela – Most Wanted

Best Collaboration Song

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy

Best Viral Challenge

Goon Flavour, Master KG & EeMoh – Ngishutheni

Best Female Artist

Shandesh

Best Styled Artist

Musa Keys

Best R&B Song

Una Rams – Priceless Possession

Best Maskandi

Khuzani – Umanikinikana

Best Male Artist

Ciza

Best Kwaito / Gqom

DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters & General C’Mamane – Awungazi

Best African Pop

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy

Best New Artist

Kharishma

Artist of the Year

Ciza

Best Duo or Group

Thukuthela & Jazzworld

Global Icon

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Lifetime Achievement

Ihashi Elimhlophe

Long Service Award

Wilson B Nkosi

Song of the Year

Umafikizolo – Uyoncengwa Unyoko

Best Amapiano