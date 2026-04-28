Shebeshxt ‘ailing behind bars, in need of surgery’

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Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, is due back in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday for a resumption of his bail application.

His new lawyer, Michael Khumalo, argued on Thursday that Shebeshxt had not fully recovered from injuries sustained in a car accident in June 2024.

General practitioner Dr Malose Chaba, who has been treating Shebeshxt since his discharge from hospital, revealed he needed surgery (open reduction internal fixation) on his leg and ongoing treatment by an orthopaedic surgeon. He said he could face deformity if he is not treated.

According to Shebeshxt, he lodged a request with correctional services officers that he needed medical attention and waited five months without assistance. However, a witness from the Polokwane correctional facility, operational nurse manager Fikike Nkosi, testified there are no records to prove he had made such a request.

“All complaints and requests are recorded in a register. However, the registrar does not disclose the specific nature of each complaint. The register reflects only the inmate’s name, registration number and a general request for medical assistance. A designated section is then completed by the attending nurse, who signs to confirm the patient has been seen,” she said.

“Inmates receive personalised medical care based on their individual needs. Where further assessment or specialised treatment is required,such as surgical procedures, they are referred to external public healthcare facilities. In this case, referrals are made to Pietersburg Provincial Hospital, where inmates are attended to.”

Shebeshxt’s lawyer argued that his incarceration had led to imminent financial collapse for his family and an “impending” eviction because Shebeshxt’s partner Kholofelo is unemployed and depends on him as the primary caregiver.

Kholofelo is the mother to Shebeshxt’s two children, their daughter Onthatile who died in the 2024 car accident and their second child born this year.

Shebshxt’s lawyer argued the court should deal with the issue in the best interest of the minor child who is directly affected.

He revealed “funds have run out” and said the court should consider the bail amount by assessing the current circumstances as he is working on “limited resources”.

Shebeshxt is standing trial for attempted murder over the alleged shooting of a motorist in October last year.