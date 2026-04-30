Court denies Shebeshxt bail, rapper headed to regional court

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The Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday refused a renewed bail bid brought by Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt.

The controversial rapper was arrested in November 2025 after allegedly shooting at and injuring a motorist in October. He faces charges of:

attempted murder;

possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition;

assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and

malicious damage to property.

His lawyer, Michael Khumalo, argued he had an urgent need for surgery to his ankle due to a dislodged screw relating to a car accident in 2024. Khumalo also said he needed to earn money to cover the living costs of his partner and children.

Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi said the facts brought before the court were no different from the initial application.

“All the circumstances were available during the initial bail application and may not be construed as new facts,” he said. “The applicant himself set the law in motion by allegedly committing the offences referred to in the charge sheet.”

The trial is due to be heard by the Polokwane regional court from May 15.

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