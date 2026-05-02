Sinemivuyo Mpulu marks career milestone on ‘Top Billing’ with watch party 

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Voiceover artist and content creator Sinemivuyo Mpulu celebrated a milestone in his presenting career by hosting a watch party for his debut on Top Billing, which returned to TV screens after a six-year hiatus on Thursday.

Surrounded by industry friends, colleagues and key figures who have played vital roles in his rise to fame, the intimate event marked the beginning of greater heights for Mpulu.

Mpulu first caught the public’s attention with his ironic, witty TikTok Billing series which took the internet by storm. Little did he know he would become the next social media presenter on the actual show.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mpulu said even though he grew up watching the show, It wasn’t something on his career bucket list.

“I traditionally watched the show and also saw myself as a presenter but not in my wildest dreams thought it would be Top Billing — this milestone came as a surprise,” he said.

Sinemivuyo Mpulu with Jonathan Boyton-Lee. (Cardova )

Describing his experience on Top Billing, he said: “Dreams are indeed possible, it just needs you to have courage to take that step, execute your ideas and follow your heart because if you don’t, you’ll miss opportunities,”

He encouraged young aspiring TV presenters to keep going. “It sounds so cliched, but keeping things going is not the easiest thing. People need to follow their hearts and have the courage to get things done now and not later.

Jonathan Boyton-Lee, the 2019 Presenter Search winner who’s also one of the presenters of the show, said watching the first episode was exciting.

“South Africa has been waiting for the show to come back and the feedback has been amazing,” he said.

Top Billing is looking for another presenter to join the show’ Boyton-Lee encouraged viewers at home to enter: “Presenter Search is where is began for me so we can’t wait to see your entries and join the team.”

Top Billing will air every Thursday on SABC 3 at 7pm.

TimesLIVE