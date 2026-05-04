‘It’s the beginning’ — Masechaba Mposwa launches beauty salon

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Masechaba Mposwa, née Ndlovu, is beaming with pride after launching her latest business venture.

On Sunday Masechaba’s husband, singer Ntethe Mposwa, close friends, family, supporters and influencers, including Nomcebo Zikode, gathered at Newtown Junction for the launch of her beauty salon Beauty By Masechaba.

“Newtown has always been a cultural heartbeat of Joburg. It’s creative, it’s expressive and it’s constantly evolving. I wanted a space that reflects that energy, not only another transactional salon experience. As for the timing, now chose me as much as I chose it. I’ve been building this quietly, and there comes a point where preparation meets conviction. That’s where I am,” Masechaba told TshisaLIVE.

“There are definitely many salons, but not all of them are rooted in intention. I’m building a space that centres product with quality service. It’s not only about looking good; it’s about living your highest expression. We’re bridging the gap between premium service and affordability.”

Masechaba’s salon offers a full spectrum of beauty services, specialising in nail art, professional makeup and hair. Her aim is to eventually also launch signature skin products.

“Our greatest challenge has been finding the right nail technicians who specialise in nail art, so we’ve literally had to train them to meet our standard. We are still hiring. The other hurdle was finding reliable service providers building up to launch day.”

The venture comes after Masechaba’s sudden exit from Newzroom Afrika in April, but she was evasive in answering what led to the decision.

“It was a deeply personal and professional decision. Sometimes you reach a point where alignment matters more than comfort. I basically prioritised my peace over my pay check. I’m grateful for the time I spent there and the platform it gave me.

“One door closed and it gave me the courage to open another one. Never again will I wait to be invited to people’s tables, I’m building my own table and this is just the beginning. There is a lot more to come. Watch this space. The salon was always part of a bigger vision. I just needed the courage to start.”

For Masechaba, beauty has always been part of her personal and professional identity, and as she steps into ownership, she said there’s more in the pipeline for her.

“We sit in the space between aspirational and accessible. I don’t believe quality should feel exclusionary, but I also don’t believe in cutting corners. The model is about delivering a premium experience that feels within reach, where clients feel like they’re investing in themselves without breaking the bank.

“This is the beginning. I’m building a brand, not only a beauty parlour. There are plans to expand into product, education and creating more spaces that empower women and the youth as clients and as entrepreneurs. I’m interested in legacy work, not only one-off projects.”