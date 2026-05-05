More than just a viral move: here’s how Sechaba Tloubatla aims to heal through dance

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With a surge of amapiano moves going viral on social media, the dance industry in South Africa has undeniably seen a global boom in recent years — and choreographer and DJ Sechaba Tloubatla has thrown his hat in the ring through his latest project, Dance Therapy.

His recent session at the Urban Playhouse, Fourways Mall, on May 2 saw many put on their dancing shoes to learn new moves from Sechaba.

Through the initiative, the Johannesburg-based dancer and choreographer blends dance, fitness, and social connection into an immersive, high-energy environment designed to help people let go, reconnect and feel.

“Dance Therapy was born during a time in my life when I felt mentally and emotionally overwhelmed,” Sechaba told TshisaLIVE.

“I found myself dancing alone — just me, my thoughts and music — as a way to cope. It became a space where I could release, reset and reconnect. That’s when I realised how powerful movement can be, and I wanted to create a space where others could experience that too.”

Sechaba Tloubatla teaching dance at the Urban Playhouse at Fourways Mall on May 2. (GREGORY PHALOLE)

He’s performed on major stages working alongside Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla, Davido, Makhadzi and Uncle Waffles.

“My journey has been organic but also very intentional. I started dancing from a young age, but over time it became more than just movement; it became a way for me to express, to process and to connect with people.

“I’ve gone from just being a dancer in the room to becoming a creative, a choreographer and now someone who creates experiences like Dance Therapy. It hasn’t been linear; there’s been uncertainty, pressure and growth — but every stage shaped me into someone who understands the performance side and the human side of dance.”

He’s built a reputation for blending unique dance styles, including Latin, hip-hop and even voguing.

Sechaba Tloubatla dancing at the Playhouse at Fourways Mall on May 2. (GREGORY PHALOLE)

“It was a series of small moments that built trust and credibility. It really came down to consistency, preparation and being ready before the opportunity comes. I focused a lot on sharpening my skills, understanding different styles and showing up professionally in every space I entered.

“But beyond talent, I think energy matters: how you work with people, how you carry yourself and how reliable you are. Once you’re in one room and you deliver, people talk and that opens doors to bigger opportunities.”

Despite the rapid growth the dance industry has seen, Sechaba is adamant there’s still a lot more work to be done beyond the spotlight.

“Dancers go through a lot physically, emotionally and mentally, but there’s still a culture of just pushing through without really checking in with ourselves. There’s pressure to perform, to stay booked and to stay relevant — and that can take a toll.

“What needs to improve is creating more open conversations and safe spaces where dancers can be honest about what they’re going through — not just in serious settings but also in everyday environments.”