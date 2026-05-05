She said yes! Sue Erasmus gets engaged

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Congratulations are in order for Sue Erasmus after she got engaged.

Nearly a year after announcing her separation from former cricket player JP Duminy after 12 years of marriage, Sue took to her timeline revealing that on May 1, her new partner Franco Roberto asked for her hand in marriage while they were away for AfrikaBurn at the Tankwa Karoo in the Western Cape.

In the videos and images shared, Sue showcased a big diamond ring.

“I said .. Yes. When you meet someone who gets you on all levels, someone who makes you feel loved and alive just for who you are ... I love you my amore mio,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the proposal, Sue spoke of how she went to the event not knowing she would leave a fiancée.

“AfrikaBurn ... a sacred space where heart and soul connect, and ego dissolves, every year, I make my way back home to a place where magic is woven into art, people, music and the very air we breathe; where the constraints of time, money and the material world melt away for a few precious days, a truly grounding experience that stays with me throughout the year, where creativity, community and kindness converge, celebrating the beauty of art and human connection and this year was especially unforgettable, as I found my twin flame and gave my heart ... whenever life gets tough, a trip to Tankwa is just what I need to revive my faith, love, hope and trust in humanity. With love, from Tankwa.”

Sue and Franco first went Instagram official in March 2025, sharing images of themselves together while on a getaway. They’ve since shared various other snippets together, gushing over their love for each other.