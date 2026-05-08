Jazz group Kujenga parts ways with Zwide Ndwandwe

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Jazz music group Kujenga has finally lifted the lid regarding the shift in their lineup.

A statement shared on Thursday confirmed the departure of co-founder and bassist Zwide Ndwandwe following growing curiosity from their supporters.

“Earlier this year, we made the difficult decision to part ways with Zwide. This was not a step taken lightly, but one we felt necessary to protect the values and spirit on which Kujenga was founded. However, please note that the issues have/are being ventilated through the appropriate channels,” read the statement.

“Your support has truly been put to anchor, and we are deeply grateful for the love you continue to show. We look forward to building the next chapter of Kujenga together with you.”

Kujenga, which started off as just four kids who wanted to play music in 2017, grew to become a fully fledged music group, including members Owethu Ndwandwe, Thane Smith, Bonga Masola and Zwide.

Together they have played in every Cape Town music venue and travelled beyond borders for performances.

Their group name, Kujenga, is Swahili, meaning ”to build” or “to create”. The group now stands to rebuild a legacy without Zwide.

TimesLIVE