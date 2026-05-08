Rapper Suhn bridges borders with his latest Afro-trap single

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Zimbabwean hip-hop artist Suhn and South African rapper Wordz are bridging borders with their latest single The Truth.

The Afro-trap single blends traditional mbira and trap music. Suhn, real name Tafaro Dondo, brings his signature melodic flair and versatile flow, while Wordz delivers the sharp, calculated lyricism and “Pretoria-centric” energy that has made him a household name.

“We wanted to create something that felt like home but sounded like the future. Bringing the mbira into a trap space wasn’t only a stylistic choice, it was about bringing our truth to the global stage,” Suhn told TshisaLIVE.

Wordz and Suhn met during Nasty C’s Ivyson tour in Zimbabwe and started working after maintaining a friendship.

Suhn said: “The songs we made in that period were very much spur of-the-moment projects, so going into it we had no idea what would come out. Mashbeatz was there and he started working on some production.

“Wordz hit the mic and immediately got into ‘it’s me the truth, load up the loot’, and from there it was a wrap. Ideas flowed effortlessly pretty much until the song was done, but the message was subconsciously connected. When it comes to the music we are the truth. We’re not here to tell you that, we’re here to show you.”

Their collaboration, which displays regional unity, is released amid political tensions in South Africa.

“I believe all forms of art are meant to unify cultures, perspectives, people. Art should bring people together to be enjoyed together. It’s that bridge that should connect people from different walks of life. With everything going on I’d want art and the exchange of it between us to be what brings us together.”

Suhn said his mission as an artist is to tell a story of his life, a story of ambition, to help inspire others to also reach their goals no matter the obstacles they face.

He’s inspired by renowned artists, including Kanye West, ASAP Rocky and Travis Scott.

“My sound is heavily inspired by who I listened to growing up, the artists who I looked at and felt a connection to, hip-hop production and rapping.”