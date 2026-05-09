‘This album finally sounds like me’: Tsholofelo on Burning Bush album

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Beyond its sonic identity, 'Burning Bush' signals what Tsholofelo describes as “a broader shift” in her positioning as an artist.

Singer-songwriter Tsholofelo Maphisa has stepped into what she describes as her “most defined and introspective chapter yet” with the release of her sophomore album, Burning Bush.

The project marks what she calls “a clear shift from collaborative formation into individual clarity”, positioning her as an artist grounded in “intention, restraint, and emotional precision”.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Tsholofelo described the creation of her album as the beginning of her healing and self-rediscovery.

“I was processing a lot about myself and my life, and this body of work came from that space,” she said. “Some songs were harder to sit with than others.

“This album finally sounds like me. It’s more vulnerable, more exposed, but also more honest.”

The 11-track album is a sonic experience that draws from many different genres, such as soul and acoustic warmth, layered with ethereal pop synths, reflecting the diverse soundscape of soft, gentle acoustic music.

“I initially wanted to be a doctor, but I somehow transitioned to music the moment my dad bought me a guitar,” she said. “I drew my inspiration from Adele when she released her album 19. I never looked back since then."

Beyond its sonic identity, Burning Bush signals what Tsholofelo describes as “a broader shift” in her positioning as an artist.

An album tour set for August 2026 will extend the project into a live experience.

TimesLIVE