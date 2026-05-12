IN PICS | ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season 3 contestant QV ties the knot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wedding bells have been ringing in celebville.

Congratulations are in order for former Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestant Keamogetswe Morena (nee Motlhale) after she tied the knot with her partner, Mundia.

From early May, QV has been documenting her journey to becoming Mrs M.

On Monday, she shared images from her lobola celebration with the caption, ”A love story, curated, written and directed by Christ.”

In the candid series, QV said the last day of preparations got her emotional as they were putting the decorations together, but she is grateful she still managed to enjoy her special day with close friends and family members.

“I had to accept the things that I could not change, forgive where I had to, and remember to have fun.”

See some of the images below: