WATCH | Celebs throw hats in the ring for ‘Top Billing’ presenter

A few weeks after the comeback season of Top Billing started on SABC3, the show is still on trends lists as many personalities throw their hats in the ring to become its freshest faces.
The presenter search, set to end on June 30, has seen celebrities including actress Lerato Nxumalo, former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Harriet “Mpumi” Mthimunye, YFM presenters Sizwe Mngomezulu and rapper Ocean L, son of Sophie Ndaba, share their audition tapes.
The winners of the presenter search stand a chance to join the lineup of hosts who include Arno Greeff, Sine Mpulu and Bryoni Govender.
As auditions are posted, social media users have weighed in over the deliveries of participants.
Take a look at the videos below:
Bonang Matheba, presenter search judge and former Top Billing presenter, advised participants to be themselves in their tapes.
“Try not to mimic anybody. Be unique. Be yourself. Be conversational. Have a conversation. That’s what TV is all about. We need to feel like we’re talking to you through the a medium of television,” she said.
“Be natural; don’t put on a presenter voice. We don’t want that. Be you because no-one can be a better you than you.”
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