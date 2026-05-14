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WATCH | Celebs throw hats in the ring for ‘Top Billing’ presenter

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Actress Lerato Nxumalo and other celebs have joined the 'Top Billing' presenter search. (Instagram/Lerato Nxumalo)

A few weeks after the comeback season of Top Billing started on SABC3, the show is still on trends lists as many personalities throw their hats in the ring to become its freshest faces.

The presenter search, set to end on June 30, has seen celebrities including actress Lerato Nxumalo, former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Harriet “Mpumi” Mthimunye, YFM presenters Sizwe Mngomezulu and rapper Ocean L, son of Sophie Ndaba, share their audition tapes.

The winners of the presenter search stand a chance to join the lineup of hosts who include Arno Greeff, Sine Mpulu and Bryoni Govender.

As auditions are posted, social media users have weighed in over the deliveries of participants.

Take a look at the videos below:

@lratonxumalo

🫩😭😭😭🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 yooo ah ah God’s strongest soldiers

♬ original sound - Lerato Nxumalo
@mpumi.landan

Top Billing Presenter Search | Dreams to don’t work unless you do!✨Here goes my love for storytelling in every frame. @Top Billing @SABC 3 #topbillingpresentersearch #topbillingaudition #topbilling

♬ original sound - Mpumi Landan
@celebie_geldenhuys

Some people are born for television 📺✨ Sine Madondo carries herself with confidence, intelligence and pure star quality.She connects with people so effortlessly and brings class, warmth and authenticity to every moment on screen. I genuinely believe she would make an incredible Top Billing presenter and inspire so many young women in SA 🇿🇦❤️ #TopBilling #SineMadondo #TikTokSA #cduxionbycelebie #smelllikeluxury

♬ original sound - BossBabe_by_Cduxion
@leroymarcn

Here goes everything 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾 #topbillingaudition #topbillingpresentersearch @Top Billing @S3 #fypシ #sama28 #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ original sound - Leroy Marc
@karenmthethwa

Replying to @Nombulelo Masango🏆🌸💎 @S3 @Top Billing #TopBillingPresenterSearch #TopBillingAudition

♬ original sound - Kkash kaNdaba

Bonang Matheba, presenter search judge and former Top Billing presenter, advised participants to be themselves in their tapes.

“Try not to mimic anybody. Be unique. Be yourself. Be conversational. Have a conversation. That’s what TV is all about. We need to feel like we’re talking to you through the a medium of television,” she said.

“Be natural; don’t put on a presenter voice. We don’t want that. Be you because no-one can be a better you than you.”

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