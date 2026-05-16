Sars pursues jazz star Nduduzo Makhathini over disputed tax debt

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Renowned jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini and his wife, Omagugu Makhathini, are facing mounting pressure from Sars after the tax authority issued a final demand against their company, Gundu Entertainment.

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Award-winning jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini and his wife, Omagugu Makhathini, are involved in a tax dispute after the South African Revenue Service (Sars) issued a final demand against their company, Gundu Entertainment, over an alleged debt of more than half a million rand.

The Sunday Times has established that the revenue collector sent the couple’s company a final letter of demand threatening enforcement action should it fail to settle an amount of R553,203 within 10 business days.

The letter was sent to Gundu Entertainment on May 8, identifying the company as the taxpayer and listing its Johannesburg address.

The demand warned that failure to settle the outstanding debt could trigger a range of collection measures, including the attachment and sale of assets.

According to the certified statement attached to the demand, the original VAT amount allegedly owed by the company stood at R441,595.27. However, penalties and interest increased the amount to R553,203.41.

The tax authority warned that it could move directly against the company’s finances and assets without further notice.

The matter underscores Sars’ increasingly aggressive pursuit of outstanding tax debts, including against high-profile individuals and entities operating in the entertainment industry

According to the letter: “Sars may appoint any third party who holds or owes money to you to settle your tax debt with this money.

“Sars officers may apply for a warrant of execution which may be issued for the sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets.”

The letter further indicates that Sars may seek a civil judgment against the company if the debt is not settled.

Makhathini has built an international reputation as a composer, pianist and cultural thinker, earning acclaim both locally and abroad for his spiritually infused jazz compositions. Over the years, he has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages and released albums through globally recognised jazz platforms, cementing his place as one of the leading contemporary voices in South African jazz.

He won a South African Music Award (Sama) for Best Jazz Album and has received multiple Sama nominations. In 2015, he won a Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Jazz.

He gained global recognition after becoming the first South African artist signed to US jazz label Blue Note Records, where he released critically acclaimed albums including Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworlds and In the Spirit of Ntu.

Omagugu Makhathini is also listed in company records linked to Gundu Entertainment.

Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko declined to comment directly on the matter, citing taxpayer confidentiality provisions contained in the Tax Administration Act.

The matter underscores Sars’ increasingly aggressive pursuit of outstanding tax debts, including against high-profile individuals and entities operating in the entertainment industry.

While the letter of demand does not indicate whether Gundu Entertainment disputes the debt, the filing signals that the matter has now entered a formal legal process — opening the door for Sars to pursue further enforcement steps should payment not be made.

Makhathini referred Sunday Times to his account identified as Naville, an enquiry was sent to him, but he did not respond before publishing.

Sunday Times