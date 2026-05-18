‘Married at First Sight SA’s’ Nkululeko Mahlangu ties the knot

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Congratulations are in order for Nkululeko Mahlangu and his wife Tshegofatso after they tied the knot over the weekend.

The couple had an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends, including former Married at First Sight cast members Themba Khosa, Bongani Lavalo, and Tshepo Miya.

The reality TV star took to his timeline on Sunday to share videos and images from their special day in a series of Instagram posts.

“On our anniversary, I got to marry my best friend, my safe place, my answered prayer, and the love of my life. Through every season, every lesson, every challenge, and every blessing — God kept writing our story. Today we said ‘forever’ to each other, and my heart has never been more full,” Nkululeko wrote.

“To my wife: Thank you for loving me, believing in me, growing with me, and standing beside me through it all. I promise to choose you, honour you, protect our peace, and love you deeply for the rest of my life. From best friends… to husband and wife. Happy anniversary, my love.”

Nkululeko’s love journey was first publicly shared on Married at First Sight SA season 2 where he, through relationship experts’ matching methods, attempted to find love in a stranger, actress Makoto Phumodi.

While that relationship ended in tears and lawsuit threats, he last year revealed that he had found love again after leaving the show.

Another couple from the same season, Makhumo Ngobeni and Thabang Mvuyane, also recently revealed they had made their relationship official after a lobola ceremony.

“They saw how we started, not how we were being shaped. What began in uncertainty was never without purpose. Through the waiting, the growth, and everything in between…we chose God, and we chose each other. This wasn’t rushed — this was built, tested, and prayed for,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post.

TimesLIVE