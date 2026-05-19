‘We practically grew up together’: Ntokozo Mbambo marks a milestone with her husband

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Before Ntokozo Mbambo started her love journey with her husband, Nqubeko Mbatha, their paths crossed through their shared passion for music — and now they mark a milestone together.

In celebration of 18 years of marriage, the couple reflected on their love journey sharing nostalgic pictures from their early days in gospel group Joyous Celebration.

“In 2001 a 15-year-old girl took a picture with a boy, not knowing that he would change her life forever,” read the caption in a joint Instagram post.

“She didn’t know he was God’s perfect plan for her life. She didn’t know he would tell her he loved her. She didn’t know that she would fall in love with him too. She didn’t know he would marry her seven years later. She didn’t know he would be the father of her children.

“She didn’t know he would make her dreams come true. She didn’t know he would be patient with her and gentle with her heart. She didn’t know that no one would make her laugh like he did.

“She didn’t know, but God did. And He ordered their steps to each other. Eighteen years of marriage later, it feels like our love story has just begun. We practically grew up together, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. My love for you knows no end and knows no bound. Happy anniversary, husband of my youth. Thank you Jesus for keeping us.”