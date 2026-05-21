Oskido dedicates his Silver Order of Ikhamanga to Kalawa Jazmee family

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Oskido, who received a state honour for his contribution to the arts.

Kalawa Jazmee record label owner and DJ Oscar ”Oskido” Mdlongwana received an honour from the state this week at the 2026 National Orders Awards at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

Oskido received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his monumental role in creating opportunities for young musicians and pioneering the kwaito movement.

“My first thought was that this is bigger than me. I have never seen myself as self-made; this honour belongs to my musical family Kalawa Jazmee, the pioneers who came before us, and the artists, producers and collaborators I have shared this journey with,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“It means music is being recognised as more than entertainment. It is culture, storytelling and nation-building. For me this honour represents an entire generation that used music to inspire, unite and create opportunities.”

With a career spanning more than two decades, Oskido has received many accolades but he said this honour is different as it has him reflecting on his musical journey.

“This is different because it comes from the nation. Industry awards are special but this recognises a contribution to South African culture and society. That makes it deeply humbling.

“I immediately thought of my late father, who always taught me humility opens doors, and my family, who have always lived through prayer and faith. I also thought of my Kalawa Jazmee family and everyone who helped shape this journey. Celebration starts with gratitude, prayer and family.”

Oskido said he’s more motivated than ever to continue to mentor the next generation to preserve the heritage of South African music.

Other notable musicians who were honoured during the ceremony are Grammy award-winning flautist and composer Wouter Kellerman, who received the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold for his global music achievements, and singer and songwriter Jonathan Butler, who also received the honour in silver for his lifelong contributions to the arts.