Sizwe Dhlomo announces exit from Kaya 959 after six years on air

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Sizwe Dhlomo has announced he is leaving Kaya 959 after six years with the station.

The media personality caught listeners off guard when he revealed the news live on air on Wednesday morning.

“I spent the whole year planning this. This is very well thought out,” he said.

Though Sizwe has not disclosed his next move, he has been sharing videos of a studio being built at his home.

The station is yet to reveal who will take over his breakfast-show slot.

Reacting to the news, his former co-host, podcaster Sol Phenduka, wrote: “Damn, bro Sizwe, gone kanje?”

Social media users also expressed their shock but wished him the best in his future endeavours.

Damn bro @SizweDhlomo , gone kanje ?👀 — Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) May 27, 2026

@SizweDhlomo we your loyal supporters are going to miss you. Your show is so informative, your laughter is contagious and we're going to miss your smart brain over anything else. Good luck with your future endeavors, and we will follow you wherever you go. #Team Dinangwe — Palesa Moleko (@palesa_moleko) May 27, 2026

I only listen to radio because I believe in an in sync conversation with today's problems and a different outlook on the matters @SizweDhlomo , you were the only one with a different perspective, so I guess I'll go another 6 months without radio 😂 — Abuti SpreadLove (@Mr_SpreadLove) May 27, 2026