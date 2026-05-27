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Sizwe Dhlomo announces exit from Kaya 959 after six years on air

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Sizwe Dhlomo wants EFF leader Julius Malema to "handle" President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Sizwe Dhlomo is leaving Kaya 959. (Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo)

Sizwe Dhlomo has announced he is leaving Kaya 959 after six years with the station.

The media personality caught listeners off guard when he revealed the news live on air on Wednesday morning.

“I spent the whole year planning this. This is very well thought out,” he said.

Though Sizwe has not disclosed his next move, he has been sharing videos of a studio being built at his home.

The station is yet to reveal who will take over his breakfast-show slot.

Reacting to the news, his former co-host, podcaster Sol Phenduka, wrote: “Damn, bro Sizwe, gone kanje?”

Social media users also expressed their shock but wished him the best in his future endeavours.

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