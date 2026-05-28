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Putting in the work: Money Mike returns with new single and fashion deal

Rapper is back with Beirut-recorded single reflecting his African and Arabian roots

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Rapper Money Mike has dropped a new single and bagged a fashion deal. (Sup)

Story audio is generated using AI

Money Mike is celebrating a double win with a return to the music scene and a major fashion deal.

The rapper, who real name is Ibrahim Fakhouri, is a rapper of African and Arabian heritage. He reflects this cultural identity in his latest single, On Gawd, which was recorded in Beirut, Lebanon, and produced by Nagib and Ziggy.

“This is more than just a song. It’s a statement about what I’ve survived and where I’m headed. Recording in Beirut gave the song a completely different energy and emotion,” he said.

Beyond music, he marked a milestone after partnering international denim brand True Religion.

“Being chosen as a brand ambassador means a lot to me because it shows that the work I’ve been putting in is being recognised globally. Everything happening right now is the result of consistency, belief and staying true to myself.”

TimesLIVE

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