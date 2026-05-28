WATCH | A glimpse into Sbu Noah’s wedding day

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Congratulations are in order for gospel star Sbu Noah and his partner Thanda Teresa after they tied the knot on May 21.

The singer took to his timeline to share images from his white wedding, which was attended by celebrities including Dladla Mshunqisi, Dumi Mkokstad and Ayanda Ntanzi.

Nkululeko Mahlangu also recently tied the knot to his partner of one year, Tshegofatso. The couple had an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends, including former Married at First Sight cast members Themba Khosa, Bongani Lavalo, and Tshepo Miya.

“On our anniversary, I got to marry my best friend, my safe place, my answered prayer, and the love of my life. Through every season, every lesson, every challenge, and every blessing — God kept writing our story. Today we said ‘forever’ to each other, and my heart has never been more full,” Nkululeko wrote.

“To my wife: Thank you for loving me, believing in me, growing with me, and standing beside me through it all. I promise to choose you, honour you, protect our peace, and love you deeply for the rest of my life. From best friends … to husband and wife. Happy anniversary, my love.”

TimesLIVE