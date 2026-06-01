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#BabyOnBoard | PdotO and his wife welcome their bundle of joy

Couple welcome their baby girl months after an intimate wedding

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Rapper PdotO ties the knot.
PdotO and Tasha have welcomed baby Zarah Simphiwe Mnyande. Picture: (Instagram/ PdotO)

Congratulations are in order for rapper PdotO and his wife, rapper Tasha, after they welcomed their first bundle of joy.

The doting parents announced the news in a joint Instagram post where they shared images of them cradling their newborn baby girl, Zarah Simphiwe Mnyande.

“Welcome to the world, baby girl. Change it for the better and lead with love always. We love you so very much,” they captioned the post.

In October 2024 PdotO, whose real name is Siphelele Myande, and Tasha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Tasha expressed gratitude to her partner when reflecting on their new chapter.

“Thank you for making me a wife and a mom.”

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